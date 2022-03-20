Stars move closer to top 8 in West, end Caps’ point streak

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice on the power play to help the Dallas Stars beat the Washington Capitals 3-2. The Stars won for the second time in six games and moved one point back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Alex Ovechkin scored for a fourth consecutive game to match Wayne Gretzky for the most 40-goal seasons in NHL history with 12. The Capitals lost in regulation for the first time in March. Their point streak ended at nine games.