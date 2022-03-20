Tom Young, former Rutgers basketball coach, dies at 89

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tom Young, the former Rutgers basketball coach who led the Scarlet Knights to an undefeated regular season in 1975-76 and their only Final Four appearance, has died. He was 89. Young died early Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, son Tom Young Jr. told the university. Young had been hospitalized. Young is the winningest coach in the history of the men’s basketball program. He had a 239-117 record — .671 winning percentage — between 1973-85. The pinnacle of his career was the 1975-76 season when the Scarlet Knights went 26-0 in the regular season and were 31-0 reaching the Final Four. They finished 31-2.