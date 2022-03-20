Vlahović stars as Juventus wins 2-0 ahead of Rome derby

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Dušan Vlahović set up one goal and scored another as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over bottom club Salernitana in the Italian league to move within a point of defending champion Inter Milan. Paulo Dybala marked his return to the starting lineup following injury by scoring the opener as fourth-place Juventus closed in on the top three. Juventus plays third-place Inter after the international break. The Rome derby later Sunday is a contest for Europa League positioning. Lazio is fifth and Roma seventh.