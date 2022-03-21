Hooper calls chance with Titans a no-brainer for tight end

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Tennessee’s newest tight end Austin Hooper says he only wants a chance to compete with his third NFL team. The Titans introduced Hooper on Monday. It’s a quick turnaround from Cleveland releasing him Thursday. Hooper agreed to terms Friday after getting a scouting report from his college teammate and now Titans quarterback Kevin Hogan. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end says he just wants an opportunity to compete and this was a no-brainer decision for him. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans, who need someone to be their No. 1 tight end.