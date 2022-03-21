MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Oilers 3-2

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Makar fed MacKinnon, who beat Mike Smith for his 22nd goal of the season to win it. Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche. Edmonton, which is four points ahead of Dallas for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, had won five in a row. Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith made 28 saves.