Report: Chattanooga’s Paris to coach South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has chosen Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris to be its next men’s basketball coach, ESPN reported Monday night. Paris has agreed to a five-year contract to take over for Frank Martin, who was fired last week after 10 years, according to the report. The school has not announced Martin’s replacement. Any hire would need approval from the university’s board of trustees to be official. Paris led Chattanooga to a 27-8 mark and the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships.