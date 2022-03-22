AP Was There: LeBron James tops star-studded 2003 NBA draft

By CHRIS SHERIDAN

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A star-studded draft takes place with 18-year-old phenom LeBron James picked No. 1. Carmelo Anthony is picked No. 3 followed by Chris Bosh at No. 4 and Dwyane Wade at No. 5. The Detroit Pistons infamously takes Darko Milicic as the No. 2 overall pick. James is the most heralded high school player of a generation . He is considered a can’t-miss prospect with the skills of a guard, the body of a forward and the potential of a superstar. Milicic is the first of a record 21 international picks.