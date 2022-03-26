Bueckers scores 15; UConn beats Indiana to reach Elite 8

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams each scored 15 points to lead a balanced UConn offense in a 75-58 win over Indiana to advance the Huskies into their 16th consecutive regional final. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Connecticut (28-5), which outscored the Hoosiers 46-32 in the paint. Azzi Fudd added 13 points for the Huskies, who are trying to make a 14th straight trip to the Final Four and win a 12th national championship. Ali Patberg, in her seventh year of college basketball thanks to transfer and COVID-19 rules, had 16 points for the third-seeded Hoosiers, who finish their season at 24-9.