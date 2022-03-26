Creighton vs. Goliath: Surprise Jays face No. 1 Gamecocks

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Creighton is on the NCAA Tournament run of lifetime and the last thing standing in the way of the Final Four is powerhouse South Carolina and dominant All-American Aliyah Boston. The 10th-seeded Bluejays have defeated No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed Iowa State its past two games to reach the Greensboro Region final. It seems unlikely Creighton could advance against a South Carolina team loaded with tall, skilled, smart players that has been No. 1 all season. Then again, no one bet on the Bluejays to go this far.