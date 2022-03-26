Jordan, Meronk share lead in Qatar, Samooja 1 shot back

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters. Kalle Samooja is one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66. Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) have 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win. The 282nd-ranked Jordan had a front-nine 39 but made five birdies on the back nine. Samooja of Finland had a double bogey on the par-4 second hole but added eight birdies in the day’s best round.