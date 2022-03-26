Legette-Jack named coach of Syracuse women’s basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Felisha Legette-Jack is the new head coach of the women’s basketball program at Syracuse, her alma mater. The 55-year-old Legette-Jack has been head coach at Buffalo for a decade. She will take over immediately at Syracuse from interim Vonn Read and will be formally introduced on Monday. Legette-Jack inherits a troubled program that finished the 2021-22 season at 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Read replaced head coach Quentin Hillsman last August after his former boss resigned amid allegations by several former members of the program of bullying, threats and unwelcome physical contact. Eleven players also transferred before Hillsman left.