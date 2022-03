By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance. The top-seeded Medvedev opened his quest at trying to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking Saturday by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games. He can reclaim the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals.