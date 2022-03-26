Moore rushes from Tenerife to US for World Cup qualifier

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shaq Moore rushed from Tenerife to Orlando, Florida, and could start the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Panama on Sunday night. Sergiño Dest is sidelined with a thigh injury, Reggie Cannon had tested positive for COVID-19 and DeAndre Yedlin got his second yellow card of qualifying on Thursday, triggering a one-match suspension. Moore, a 25-year-old defender, was picked for the all-tournament team as the U.S. won last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.