Schumacher to miss F1 race following crash in Saudi Arabia

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Mick Schumacher will not compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his hard crash in Formula One qualifying. Schumacher crashed Saturday and was airlifted to a hospital for further examination before returning to his hotel. Haas F1 ruled Schumacher out of Sunday's race and the American team said it would field just one car. Schumacher turned 23 earlier this week and the German is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.