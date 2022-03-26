Uno wins figure skating worlds as American Zhou takes bronze

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant performance at the figure skating world championships by winning the gold medal, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. used a strong free skate to catapult from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze medal. In ice dance, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shattered the world record with a total of 229.82 points. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were second with 222.39 points in the final competition of their career together, while American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished third.