Court: Browns QB Watson must address history with therapists

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge in Texas says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must say whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists who supported him last year following criminal complaints. USA Today reported that Watson has 30 days to comply. He previously would not answer the question. Watson also has to provide other information about his massage history since 2019, including any language in his Texans contract about massages. Watson was traded last month from Houston to Cleveland. He has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions.