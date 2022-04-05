Devils’ Jack Hughes to miss rest of season with knee injury

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils’ leading goal-scorer, will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury. The Devils made the announcement about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft in between the first and second periods of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers. Hughes was hurt Sunday in the second period when he was checked by Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. Hughes has a low-grade left MCL sprain. Hughes had 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points.