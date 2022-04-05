Herro scores 35, Heat beat Hornets 144-115 for 5th straight

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and the Miami Heat moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Miami won its fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total in franchise history, while Charlotte allowed 144 for the second consecutive game. Jimmy Butler added 27 points for the Heat, who need to win one of their two remaining games to secure the top spot in the East. Miami finished 23 of 42 from 3-point range. Herro was 8 of 14 from behind the arc and tied Dwyane Wade’s single-game record for points by a Heat reserve. Miles Bridges scored 29 points for Charlotte.