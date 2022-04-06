Brewers not letting expectations impact their approach
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers say their unfamiliar status as preseason division favorites shouldn’t impact their approach. The Brewers believe they have a roster capable of making franchise history by winning a second straight divisional title. But they don’t want to look that far ahead. The Brewers open their season Thursday by facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.