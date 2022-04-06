Bulls’ Ball to miss rest of season because of knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the season following another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday. Ball’s final game was on Jan. 14, and he had surgery two weeks later. The Bulls hoped a recent 10-day shutdown in activities after he experienced discomfort would resolve the issue and allow him to return this season. But he felt pain again. Coach Billy Donovan said this week it was “disappointing” and there would be discussion to determine the next steps.