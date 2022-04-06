Dream acquire No. 1 overall pick in WNBA draft from Mystics

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft from the Washington Mystics. The Mystics acquired the No. 3 overall pick Monday and the No. 14 selection in the second round. Washington also has the right to swap its 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta’s first-round pick acquired from Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The Dream traded Chennedy Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Sparks for Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles’ first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season. This is only the second No. 1 overall draft pick for Atlanta.