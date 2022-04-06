Gagner scores 2 to top 500 points, Red Wings beat Jets 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner scored twice to top 500 career points, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. Michael Rasmussen had the tiebreaking goal at 9:11 of the third period for Detroit, Dylan Larkin had two assists and Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill got his 200th victory. Detroit won for the second straight night after beating Boston 5-3 on Tuesday. Mark Scheifele scored for the Winnipeg, which has lost three straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.