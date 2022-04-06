Husso makes 28 saves to lead Blues past Kraken 4-1

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso made 28 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Blues have won three in a row and recorded points in six straight games with a 5-0-1 mark. Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis, which won all three games against Seattle this season. Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger made 32 saves. St. Louis outscored Seattle 11-2 in the three wins. Husso was in the net for all three victories and stopped 86 of 88 shots.