Sounders top NYCFC 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League semis

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro added a penalty kick goal midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders claimed a 3-1 win over New York City FC in the first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. The two-game, aggregate-goal series saw the homestanding Sounders take a comfortable advantage. But Seattle also allowed a key road goal to NYCFC’s Thiago Andrade in the first half that could serve as a tiebreaker in next week’s second-leg played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The winner will meet either Pumas or Cruz Azul from LigaMX in the two-game, home-and-home final.