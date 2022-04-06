Villarreal keeps on surprising, beats Bayern in CL quarters

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has pulled off another surprising Champions League result with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals. After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step toward making it to the semifinal by holding on to victory against favorite Bayern at the La Cerámica Stadium. Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.