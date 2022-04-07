Blue Devils add Schrage as special assistant to Scheyer

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke has hired former Elon head coach and Blue Devils staffer Mike Schrage to work as special assistant to new coach Jon Scheyer. The school announced the move Thursday. Schrage had resigned at Elon on Monday after three seasons. His hiring brings more than two decades of college experience to aid Scheyer, a first-time head coach. That experience includes nine seasons working under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. He was director of basketball operations during Scheyer’s first two seasons as a Duke player. Schrage has also had stops at Stanford, Ohio State and Mississippi.