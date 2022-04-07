Court annuls Peru official’s life ban, returns case to FIFA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A South American soccer official who was acquitted of a racketeering conspiracy charge in the United States has had his life ban by FIFA annulled and sent back for a fresh investigation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judges partially upheld an appeal by Manuel Burga against FIFA. The verdict was given “on the basis of a violation of due process rights.” CAS sent the case back to investigators at FIFA’s ethics committee. Burga led Peru’s soccer federation when he was implicated in taking bribes by American federal authorities in 2015. He was acquitted in court in Brooklyn but FIFA banned him two years later.