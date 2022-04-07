Sharks GM Doug Wilson stepping down after 19 seasons

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is stepping down after 19 seasons on the job. The team announced Joe Will remains interim GM until a full-time replacement can be found. Will has been running the team’s hockey operations since Wilson went on medical leave in late November. Owner Hasso Plattner says there will be an extensive search for the Sharks’ next GM. San Jose made the playoffs 14 times with Wilson in charge and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.