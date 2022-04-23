Skip to Content
Towns, T-wolves rebound to even series with Grizzlies at 2

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns rebounded from two rough games with a career playoff-best 33 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves pull out a 119-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves moved past their Game 3 collapse and evened the first-round series at 2-2. The series shifts back to Memphis for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and backup Jordan McLaughlin pitched in 16 points for the Timberwolves. Desmond Bane hit his eighth 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with 34 points for the Grizzlies on another quiet night for their star point guard Ja Morant.

