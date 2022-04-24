Buxton’s 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over ChiSox 6-4

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over Chicago 6-4 andsent the White Sox to their seventh straight loss. Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3. After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.