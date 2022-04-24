Enders wins all-female Pro Stock duel in Baytown NHRA finale

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Houston native Erica Enders closed Houston Raceway Park with a victory, beating Camrie Caruso on Sunday in the final NHRA SpringNationals in the first all-female final in NHRA Pro Stock history. Enders had a 6.568-second pass at 210.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro for her third victory in the first five races of the season and 36th overall. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility. Brittany Force won in Top Fuel, Matt Hagan in Funny Car and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force raced to her second straight victory, beating Justin Ashley with a 3.767 at 321.42. She has 12 career victories, three at the track.