Gobert fined $25,000 for profanity during live TV interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profanity during a televised interview. Gobert made his comments Saturday after dunking down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in a 100-99 victory over Dallas that evened their first-round series at 2-2. Gobert was then asked about the talk about what the Jazz can accomplish in the playoffs and responded with a profane response.