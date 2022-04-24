Lauer strikes out 13, Yelich lifts Brewers over Phillies 1-0

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Lauer and Aaron Nola took no-decisions in a pitchers’ duel that saw the starters combine for 22 strikeouts. Nola allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven shutout innings. The Brewers finally broke through in the ninth against former Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel on singles by Jace Peterson and Andrew McCutchen before Yelich’s sac fly. Devin Williams worked the eighth for the win and Josh Hader finished for his eighth save. Lauer joined Teddy Higuera as the only left-handers in Brewers history to strike out 13 batters in a game.