Macario leads Lyon to 3-2 win over PSG in Women’s CL

LYON, France (AP) — American striker Catarina Macario scored twice to lead Lyon to a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals. PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring from a tight angle in the sixth minute of the all-French encounter. Lyon captain Wendie Renard equalized for the hosts in the 23rd by converting a penalty after goalkeeper Barbora Votikova fouled Melvine Malard. Renard was making her 100th Champions League appearance. She is the first woman to reach that milestone. Macario put Lyon ahead in the 33rd and then capitalized on a defensive mix-up between Votikova and center back Paulina Dudek to score in the 50th.