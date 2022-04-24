MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

By The Associated Press

Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. In England, Leeds has been sucked back into relegation danger ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Burnley has won back-to-back games in a resurgence since firing long-serving manager Sean Dyche and has closed to within two points of Leeds, which is in fifth-to-last place.