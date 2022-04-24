Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin left with what the team called an upper-body injury after crashing left shoulder and arm first into the boards. The Capitals blew a two-goal lead the remainder of regulation and failed to scored on a power play in overtime before losing in the shootout. Ovechkin’s status moving forward is unclear with the start of the playoffs just over a week away. The Capitals missed an opportunity to pass the rival Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division.