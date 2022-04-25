Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets with 116-112 victory

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory. Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics, who made easy work of what was thought could be a tough series. Boston will await the winner of the series between Milwaukee and Chicago. The defending champion Bucks hold a 3-1 lead in that series. Kevin Durant had 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.