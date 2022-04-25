Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory. Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson lasted 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado. Four of Philadelphia’s runs were unearned as the Rockies committed three errors and made several other defensive mistakes that resulted in hits.