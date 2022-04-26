1st NIL draft class could have long-lasting impact on NFL

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The ability of college players to earn celebrity endorsement money is expected to impact the NFL draft for years to come. Players around the country think it gives them more options to earn money, earn their degree and perhaps increase their future earnings by raising their draft stock. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder says it’s an attractive option now to stay on campus for players who might end up being a middle- or late-round pick.