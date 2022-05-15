American Richy Ledezma scores 1st goal for PSV Eindhoven

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Richy Ledezma scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven, putting the visitors ahead in the second half of a season-ending 2-1 win at Zwolle. The 21-year-old from Phoenix beat goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 8 yards to break a 1-1 tie in the 73rd minute. Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10. He returned this past Dec. 23.