Gaudreau’s OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Stars in Game 7

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime to lift Calgary past the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 7 to give the Flames just their second playoff series win in the last 17 years. Gaudreau got a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves for Dallas. It was a franchise record for the most stops in a Game 7. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers. The series opens Wednesday in Calgary. Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk scored their first goals of the series for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and had an assist. Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Stars.