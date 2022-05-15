Howard scores 33 points to help Dream beat Fever 85-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-pick Rhyne Howard had a career-high 33 points — the most in any WNBA game this season — to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-79. In a game that featured the two top picks in last month’s draft, Howard made 9-of-18 from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line with three steals. Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith, who was picked second, had 18 points before leaving the game with about 6 1/2 minutes left due to a right ankle injury. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points, her third consecutive game scoring at least 24.