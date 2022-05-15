Slingsby, Aussies ride ‘Flying Roo’ to SailGP opening win

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Tom Slingsby and his two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia expertly sailed their “Flying Roo” foiling catamaran to a commanding victory in the podium race of the opening regatta of Season 3 on Bermuda’s Great Sound. The Aussie crew is packed with America’s Cup and Olympic veterans. Slingsby hit the starting line in control and sailed ahead of Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie and Canada’s Phil Robertson for an easy win, reaching 42 mph (68 kph) as his 50-foot cat with the yellow kangaroo on the wingsail skimmed above the turquoise waters at the finish.