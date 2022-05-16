Expect more traditional playoff hockey in NHL’s 2nd round

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The start of the NHL playoffs included more penalties called than any other first round in almost a decade. Referees even whistled more per game than the regular season. The first week also featured more blowouts than one-goal games and a scarcity of comebacks. The second round should look more like old-school traditional playoff hockey after the end of the first began to show signs of change. Given a lack of upsets, the eight teams are left vying for the Stanley Cup with some of the league’s best. That also should ratchet up the quality of play.