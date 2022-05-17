‘Lots of fire’ left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness isn’t ready to be done coaching after more than 2,500 NHL games. He is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. It’s still unclear if the 67-year-old Bowness will return for another season in Dallas. General manager Jim Nill says he will meet with ownership to determine the direction of the team and the coaching situation. Nill has only one year left on his contract. TheStars ended their season with a Game 7 overtime loss to Calgary in the first round of the playoffs.