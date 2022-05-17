Rojas homers and gets 3 hits as Marlins beat Nationals 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas homered, doubled and singled to lead the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 5-1. Jesús Sánchez also went deep and Jesús Aguilar had two hits for the Marlins, who will attempt to complete their second three-game sweep of the season against Washington on Wednesday. Rojas’ shot in the fifth inning put Miami ahead 1-0 when he drove starter Joan Adon’s fastball over the wall in left field for his second homer of the season. Sánchez made it 2-0 with his drive off reliever Steve Cishek in the sixth. The homer was Sánchez’s fourth, ending a drought going back to April 21.