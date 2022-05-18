Buffalo sports teams offer support at site of mass shooting

CAROLYN THOMPSON

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of players and staff from professional Buffalo sports teams visited the scene of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, where they laid flowers, dished out food and handed out groceries. The first stop was a group visit to a memorial at the edge of the store’s parking lot, where several players placed flowers in front of cut-outs of doves, each bearing the name of a victim. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox said he’s still trying to wrap his head around the attack that left 10 people dead and three wounded. But he says it hits differently, being there.