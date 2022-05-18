Sweden beats Finland, Swiss edge Slovakia at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sweden prevailed in a penalty shootout to edge host Finland 3-2 Wednesday for its fourth straight victory at the ice hockey world championship. Emil Bemstrom was the only player to score in the shootout to lift Sweden to the top of Group B in Tampere with 11 points. Finland is a point behind in second. In Group A in Helsinki, Denis Malgin scored a short-handed goal and added an assist to lead Switzerland to a 5-3 win over Slovakia. France recorded a 2-1 comeback victory over Italy while Norway beat Austria 5-3.