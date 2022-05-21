US beats Sweden in overtime at hockey worlds, Canada loses

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday. Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improves the U.S. to 4-1 for the tournament, with the lone loss coming against the host Finnish team. Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between two previously unbeaten teams. The Olympic gold medalist Finns recorded their fifth win in six games by 3-0 over Austria.