Anderson’s HR hushes Yankees, lifts Chisox to twinbill sweep

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a three-run homer and then put a finger to his lips to silence the booing fans, capping a tumultuous weekend at Yankee Stadium and helping the Chicago White Sox beat New York 5-0 for a doubleheader sweep. A day after Anderson, who is Black, accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who is white, of making a racist remark, the All-Star shortstop didn’t play in the first game. AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking homer off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning as the White Sox won 3-1. Anderson was booed during pregame introductions and prior to each at-bat in the nightcap. After homering in the eighth, Anderson took a slow trot and put his hands to his lips in a shushing gesture as he rounded the bases.